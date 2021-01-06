Finance Council hears concerns about lack of ICU beds across state

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Finance Council heard concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 situation in Kansas at their meeting on Wednesday.

The Finance Council voted unanimously to extend the state’s COVID disaster declaration through the end of February. Adjutant General Maj. Gen. David Weishaar told legislators that he and his colleagues continue to look for ways to increase hospital capacity and deploy vaccines across the state.

A representative for Governor Laura Kelly noted that cases are decreasing in northwest and southwest Kansas and plateaued in the northeast, southeast and south-central parts of the state.

“Monday night in the kc area hospital signaled to EMS that they were full and not wanting to take up patients and that is unusual for that to be so high,” Jon Rolf told the group via Zoom. “In Wichita Monday, both major hospitals and health systems were on diversion which is when they’re asking for patients to go somewhere else for part of the day, and that’s also true in Northeast Kansas, too.”

The Finance Council also reviewed and approved the governor’s executive order concerning emergency motor carrier relief.

