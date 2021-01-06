Decision for Topeka NEA affirms duty pay for USD 501 teachers supervising breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A recent legal decision between the Topeka National Education Association and Topeka Public Schools affirmed that USD 501 should pay teachers for supervising students eating in classrooms.

The Topeka National Education Association said talks over whether teachers should be paid for supervising students eating breakfast in their classrooms got back a couple years.

“It took that long and the district just never willing to talk about anything other than we want you to do this for free, we want you to work for free and that’s not fair,” the KNEA’s Communications Director Marcus Baltzell explained.

The Topeka NEA argued it is an extra duty, and, per their contract, entitled them to duty pay.

“Breakfast in the classroom seems real simple. We just sit there and help kids eat breakfast, but those morning times are often times teachers are prepping for class,” Baltzell said. ”The district shouldn’t just be allowed to say, ‘You know what? We don’t have the money. We’re just going to force you to do this unpaid.’”

According to the Kansas State Board of Education, state law allows for districts to negotiate supplemental contracts for teachers.

“A teacher’s primary contract includes their instructional duties, so certified staff, when they’re performing duties that are beyond the primary contract, enter into a supplemental contract with the district,” KNEA UniServ Director ShiAnne Shively said. “When you start violating state statute or violating what’s outlined in the contract, then the contract and the state statute have no value. In order to protect that, this is something we advocated for.”

The NEA posted to social media over the weekend, reminding teachers of the decision. Days later, some USD 501 schools sent notices they would begin sending breakfast items home. The district said it was due to COVID and other factors, but they did not cite the KNEA decision.

Under the supplemental contract, USD 501 pays teachers $12.88 an hour for breakfast or lunchroom duty.

Teachers say it’s an investment the district can afford. They agree with concerns that some students who go home with meals do not actually eat them.

“Perhaps an eight-year old is going to leave that sack on the bus or forget it in their locker when they’re taking something out and then they won’t have it,” Shively said. “Siblings or someone else could eat it, so there are many issues with the taking the sack lunch home.”

USD 501 told 13 NEWS that out of their 15 Elementary Schools, six of them are now serving breakfast in the classroom or in other locations within the school, and nine of the schools are taking their meals home.

The district also says if a teacher agreed to provide lunchroom or breakfast supervision, they would be paid for such supervision, pursuant to the terms of the professional agreement.

