Advertisement

Amber alert canceled after Wash. teen found safe; suspect detained

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home...
Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro, 15, took the garbage out from her Yakima, Washington, home Monday morning and did not return. She was found safe later that night.(Source: missingkids.org)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2021 at 12:59 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - An Amber alert for a 15-year-old girl who authorities believed may have been kidnapped from Yakima was canceled after she was recovered safely.

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrostro took the garbage out from her Yakima home at about 11:20 a.m. Monday and did not return, according to the State Patrol. Yakima Police Captain Shawn Boyle told The Seattle Times her family was home when she disappeared and grew concerned when she didn’t come back inside.

Police said on Twitter that law enforcement in Nevada found and stopped the suspect vehicle around 10 p.m. Monday. Angeles was recovered safely, and a suspect was detained.

Detectives earlier said they believed the teen may have been kidnapped by 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, a man who had “coerced her via social media,” and took her to Arizona for about a month, authorities said. She was found and taken back to Washington in November.

Ovante had recently made threats to come take the girl and kill the family, according to the State Patrol.

On January 5, authorities released the mugshot of Eric Anthony Landeros, 34, who they say was driving the suspect vehicle pulled over on Monday.

Eric Landeros is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of...
Eric Landeros is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.(Elko County Sheriff's Office)

He is facing charges of 1st Degree Kidnapping and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

KS Democrats call for expulsion of Sen. Marshall, Congressmen, GOP calls it un-American
Standoff at SW 12th and SW Frazier early Saturday morning.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office asks for public assistance in locating suspect of Friday night shooting
On Jan. 7, Gov. Laura Kelly released the phases in which the COVID-19 vaccine will be...
Gov. Kelly announces timeline plan for all five phases
Twitter permanently banned President Donald Trump Friday evening in the aftermath of the...
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against third suspect in October homicide

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
The 2018 winner in the National Missing Children's Day poster contest
AG Schmidt, KBI announce National Missing Children’s Day poster contest
KDA Chief Engineer approves Wichita Co. water conservation plan
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Kansas Chief Justice to deliver State of Judiciary address via video