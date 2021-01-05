Man, woman arrested for murder in deadly shootings southwest of Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2020: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday morning (Jan. 6) arrested 34-year-old Joshua Dean Halstead and 28-year-old Jacquellyn Michelle Arthur in connection with the shooting deaths of 43-year-old Bradley Michael Reece and 22-year-old Kayla Schmidt.

The sheriff’s office said Halstead and Arthur have been booked at the Sedgwick County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

Update Monday, Jan. 4, 2020: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office identifies two people who died after a shooting last Tuesday (Dec. 29) southwest of Wichita. The search for two people the sheriff’s office identified as “persons of interest” continues. The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees 34-year-old Joshua Dean Halstead or 28-year-old Jacquellyn Michelle Arthur, or knows where they could be to call 911.

The sheriff’s office said 43-year-old Bradley Michael Reece died at the scene of the shooting in the 3900 block of West Fairhaven. Twenty-two-year-old Kayla Schmidt died from her injuries on Thursday (Dec. 31) at a local hospital.

Update Wednesday evening, Dec. 30, 2020: The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in its search for a man and a woman it’s identified as persons of interest in connection with Tuesday night’s shooting in the 3900 block of West Fairhaven, in the county just southwest of Wichita.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who sees 34-year-old Joshua Dean Halstead or 28-year-old Jacquellyn Michelle Arthur, or knows where they could be to call 911.

Wednesday morning:

One person died and another is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting Tuesday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., dispatch put out a call of a disturbance in the 3900 block of Fairhaven -- near 48th and Illinois.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said as officers were getting close to the area, reports of shots fired came in.

Sheriff’s deputies said they are investigating what led up to the shooting.

“A disturbance in the neighborhood, so we believe it occurred at a residence,” Captain Terry Spreier said.

