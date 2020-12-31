Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Connor

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many of us are passionate fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. Our Wednesday’s Child is no exception!

Connor, 13, is looking for his own team of loving, adoptive parents. He loves any type of sports, but really likes the world-champion Chiefs.

Connor also likes to run and be outside. At school, PE is his favorite, but he does well in all his classes, especially English.

Connor has a lot of friends his age, but also gets along well with adults. He needs to be adopted by a family who will make sure he gets the services he needs to continue to thrive.

His caseworker says, “Connor wants to join a branch in the military when he grows up. But until then, he’d benefit from a family who’s committed to him and gives him opportunities to experience new things.”

If you’d like more information on Connor, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

Wednesday's Child - Hope
