Topeka Street Department prepares for incoming winter weather

(Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)(KY3)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Street Department is preparing for an incoming winter storm.

The City of Topeka says to prepare for incoming winter weather, the Street Department will be bringing its night shift crew in around 3 a.m. and then will change shifts at 7 a.m. to the day crew until 7 p.m. on Friday.

The City said there are forecasted periods of freezing rain with substantial snow and blowing snow forecasted. It said this could lead to poor visibility and drifting snow.

According to the City, since the storm is still forming, it will continue to monitor the forecast and adjust accordingly. It said staff, equipment and contractors have been prepared.

