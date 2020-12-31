Thursday forecast: Seasonal today to end 2020, snow tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is tomorrow’s winter storm however there still remains uncertainty on the storm track and how much snow and ice we’ll get.

The biggest reason for the uncertainty is because the center of the low is still in Mexico and will still be in Mexico at 6am when weather balloons go up across the country from the National Weather Service offices taking a snapshot of the atmosphere and so we won’t have a snapshot of the low with models today. The low will be in Texas when the balloons go up again at 6pm tonight. This means there could be drastic changes to the forecast with new model runs tonight. Watching the 10pm newscast and tomorrow morning’s newscast will be very important if you want the most up to date forecast so you’re not surprised by any changes.

The highest chance for snow and ice will be southeast of the turnpike with 3-6″ of snow and up to 0.25″ of ice. North-central KS may get nothing at all and in between will depend on the storm track as to how much snow and ice there will be. Confidence is higher in the timing in that the bulk of the precipitation will move in after midnight and continue through sunset Friday so roughly 12 hours worth of precipitation.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds SE/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Likely dry through midnight with sleet, freezing rain and snow moving in from the south. The bulk of the precipitation may stay south of I-70 for much of the night before overspreading northeast KS by 6am. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Any ice will quickly change over to snow by mid-morning with snow for much of the day across northeast Kansas. Highs in the low-mid 30s. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Depending how much snow accumulates will determine how warm temperatures will be (or how cold at night) this weekend into next week. The 8 day has temperatures cooler due to expected snow compared to little to no snow. This means it will be warmer for those that don’t get snow (north-central KS) or if snow is able to melt faster then temperatures may be warmer especially once we get to Monday.

After tomorrow’s snow we’re monitoring mid week for another storm system which at this point looks to mainly be rain.

Taking Action:

Expect the forecast to change tonight/tomorrow. It might not….but because the upper level low from this storm system won’t be in the US until today we have to wait for models tonight to get a handle of this storm system and storm track. Be ready for anything!

With winds gusting around 25 mph, this will lead to reduced visibility tomorrow from the snow. Depending how much ice accumulates the possibility of downed power lines and power outages. This may be more of an issue toward I-35 so right on the edge of the WIBW viewing area. Traveling tomorrow is NOT recommended. Traveling should be fine by the weekend so it’s only one day where you should stay home.

Subject to change and/or get more detailed tonight into tomorrow. Check back for updates. (WIBW)

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.