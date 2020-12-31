Supreme Court makes rule changes to attorney discipline, Lawyer’s Fund for Client Protection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has adopted rule changes to attorney discipline and the Lawyer’s Fund for Client Protection.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has adopted changes to rules regarding the discipline of attorneys and the Lawyer’s Fund for Client Protection, which will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

According to the Court, the rule changes relating to attorney discipline are extensive and overhaul existing rules to align with other Supreme Court rules, increase efficiency, clarify the disciplinary process and codify existing practices.

The Court said the changes create separate rules for each subject and reorders the rules to reflect how a complaint moves through the attorney discipline process.

According to the Court, new provisions in the rules in Administrative Order 2020-RL-134 include the following:

More definitions to provide greater clarity

New deadlines for the disciplinary administrator and the respondent to promote an efficient hearing process

A clear process for respondents to request subpoenas to get witnesses to testify at disciplinary hearings

More use of depositions in attorney discipline cases

A procedure for parties, by agreement, to submit a disciplinary case directly to the Supreme Court and forgo a hearing before the Kansas Board for Discipline of Attorneys

A provision that regards using expert witnesses in disciplinary proceedings.

The Court said the changes also move the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct from Rule 226 to Rule 240. It said there are no changes to the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct.

According to the Court, amendments to the rule relating to the Lawyer’s Fund for Client Protection in Administrative Order 2020-RL-135 include the following:

Moving the rule from Rule 227 to Rule 241

Amendments to transfer administrative duties from the Office of the Clerk of the Appellate Courts to the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator

Restyling and retooling amendments to align the rule with other Supreme Court rules

Minor amendments for clarification

The Court said the changes do not substantively affect the consideration of claims made to the Client Protection Fund Commission, which will now be made to the Office of the Disciplinary Administrator.

