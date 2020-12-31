Sister sets up GoFundMe for Osage mother after severe car accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe account has been set up for an Osage mother after she was in a car accident that left her with severe injuries.

Kelly Schwinn says after a car accident left her with serious injuries she is in desperate need of help. She said her sister generously set up a GoFundMe account to help her and her three sons as she recovers.

Brandy Mullins, the organizer of the GoFundMe, said shortly before 6 a.m. on Dec. 22, her sister, Schwinn, was in a car accident on her way to work. She said Schwinn was pulled from the car to be taken to the hospital for a 6 and a half hour surgery. She said Schwinn sustained three fractures in her spine from the accident, which needed to be fixed immediately to minimize damage to her spinal cord.

According to Mullins, Schwinn is not paralyzed and is still with her family, however, she is still on a long road to recovery. She said the surgery has left Schwinn unable to carry out most of her daily tasks and needs help. She said the medical expenses are the family’s biggest worry at the moment. She said Schwinn, up until her accident, was a frontline worker in healthcare, caring for residents at Aldersgate in Topeka.

Mullins said Schwinn now requires a walker and ramps, as well as other medical necessities for her recovery, on top of everyday needs like diapers and food for her family. She said the extent of Schwinn’s needs is why she took to GoFundMe. She said Schwinn is a dedicated mother to three lovely boys and it breaks her heart knowing that her sister has to struggle in her recovery alone. She said she hopes the GoFundMe is able to alleviate some of Schwinn’s financial burdens.

For more information, or to donate to the GoFundMe account, click here.

