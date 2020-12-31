Shawnee County Health Department and GraceMed team up for COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community health care workers will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday through the Shawnee County Health Department and GraceMed, officials announced Thursday.

The shots will be administered to community health care workers who haven’t previously received vaccinations.

Shawnee County Health Department Division Manager Craig Barnes said the vaccinations will take place at the Stormont Vail Events Center Agriculture Hall, near S.W. 17th and Tyler.

Barnes said the Shawnee County Health Department and GraceMed Health Clinic have received their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over this past week.

GraceMed serves as Shawnee County’s Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC),

Following the guidance provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Shawnee County Health Department has begun vaccinating emergency medical service personnel and public health staff workers, Barnes said. The first dose of those vaccinations are on track to be completed this week.

Organizations employing community health care workers are asked to complete a survey at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6095489/Vaccine-Inquiry-Form for more details about the vaccine needs for Shawnee County.

Barnes added that details for vaccination timelines and scheduling will be communicated directly with each of the organizations that requested vaccinations through this collaborative effort..

“We encourage all community healthcare workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them,” Barnes said. “Although the first doses of vaccine are here, we must continue to remain vigilant and continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, and watch our distance.”

Barnes said the Shawneen County Health Department expects vaccine administration for Phase 1a individuals to roll out over several weeks, in accordance with Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidance.

The first phase will be completed before moving to additional phases, Barnes said.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses separated by 28 days.

Individuals should receive both doses to be considered fully vaccinated. Scheduling is based on vaccine availability and may be modified based on the vaccine supply.

For more information, visit the Shawnee County Health Department at https://www.snco.us/HD/coronavirus.asp or GraceMed at https://gracemed.org/coronavirus.

Additional details are available the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website, https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/ and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

