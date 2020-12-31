Shawnee Co. prepares for winter storm on New Year’s Eve

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County and Northeast Kansas are preparing for inclement weather on New Year’s Eve and through the holiday weekend.

The City of Topeka says Shawnee Count and Northeast Kansas will be hit with inclement weather on Thursday night, through the holiday weekend. It said the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the county from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

According to the City, Winter Storm Watches are issued usually 24 hours before a storm and show the risk of a hazardous winter weather event has increased by at least 50%, but its occurrence, location and timing are still uncertain. It said the warnings are meant to provide residents with enough time to make plans to stay safe.

The City said ice and snow are likely for those within the watch area.

According to the City, currently, the forecast calls for heavy mixed precipitation with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible, and ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch possible, mainly over parts of east-central Kansas.

The City said the greatest snow accumulation will probably happen in a 40-mile wide band that extends from Wichita to Rossville to Oskaloosa. It said within the heavier snow band, 4 to 6 inches of snow could fall Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

According to the City, the hazardous travel condition could impact the evening commute and those traveling for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations. It said impacts from the snow and ice are expected to create hazardous travel conditions.

“For those out and about to ring in 2021 may have to contend with icy roads in northern Missouri, eastern Kansas and central Oklahoma. Revelers in places such as Kansas City; Wichita, Kansas; and Oklahoma City could all experience slippery conditions,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson stated.

The City said if travel is necessary, residents should consult with the Kansas Department of Transportation website for road conditions throughout Kansas. It said those participating in holiday activities should consult weather.gov, which provides information on hazards from winter storms.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.