Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard decreases to 18, uncontrolled for 9th week

The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 shows the county decreased by one point from the previous week, bringing the total score down to 18. The scorecard, however, still shows the county falls within the uncontrolled zone despite continued decreases.

The Scorecard shows that the county’s number of new cases during the period of Dec. 20 - 26 has decreased to 579 from the previous week’s 689. However, any value over 175 is still considered to be uncontrolled. The county’s trend in incidence has also decreased by 16%.

According to the scorecard, the county’s percent positive test for the period decreased to 9.9%, which is now in the high zone. The county’s percentage of cases with no known source of infection, however, has increased to 92%, which is still uncontrolled.

The scorecard shows that the county’s hospital occupancy rate continues to decrease to 87.5% for the reporting period, which is in the high zone. It also shows, however, that the stress on the county’s public health system capacity has increased from the previous period to a score of 18, which is back in the uncontrolled zone.

The Shawnee County Health Department said encouraging trends continue to be seen in this week’s scorecard, showing a slow decrease for the third consecutive week, however, the county remains in the uncontrolled zone for the 9th consecutive week. It said that this week has been the first week in nine weeks that the percentage of positive tests has dropped below 10%.

SCHD said residents must remain vigilant of COVID-19 precautions in the wake of holiday gatherings. It said this could easily trigger a new spike. It said residents should continue to practice the 3 W’s, wear masks, wash hands frequently and watch social distancing.

