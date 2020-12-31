Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve modified plan for Rolling Meadows Landfill redesign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Change is coming to Rolling Meadows Landfill.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners unanimously voted to approve a plan to redesign the landfill at their virtual meeting Thursday.

Based on the blueprint, trash will be added to the current mound until it reaches a maximum height of 1,164 feet.

From there, a second mound will be created and built upon until it reaches the same height.

The landfill needed to be modified in order to follow FEMA’s Flood Insurance Rate Map.

A previous design presented to commissioners in November was denied and sent back to the Planning Commission following public concern about possibly increasing the maximum height of the mound to 1,190 feet.

County Planning Department Director Randy Anderson told commissioners public opinion on the redesign has been welcomed throughout the process and said designs have been shared on social media.

However, he noted no members of the public commented at virtual meetings held by the Planning Commission and other groups regarding the redesign.

No members of the public spoke in opposition to the plan at Thursday’s meeting, either.

Anderson said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) responded favorably to the new plan.

Michael Hey, the Area Manager of Disposal for Waste Management, said the new design should make everyone happy.

”This one satisfies our need to avoid the flood plain and it also makes the same storm modern improvements we discussed, we think are beneficial to us and the neighbors around us and we stayed under 1,164 [feet].”

The plan now moves to KDHE to final approval.

To address public concern about blowing litter, waste management said residents can call the landfill if they believe garbage from it has made it onto their property.

