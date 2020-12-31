Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Seaman’s Elise Schreiner

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Seaman’s Elise Schreiner.

Schreiner is a four-year varsity tennis star for the Vikings. She was the regional singles champion in 2020 and a state qualifier for three years, including a state medal in 2019.

She earned nods to the All-City team and was a tennis co-captain in 2020.

Schreiner maintains a 4.0 GPA while participating in a slate of extracurricular activities including National Honor Society, National History Day, Viking Brew, SHARP, Viking Jazz Ensemble, marching band, wind ensemble, FCA and volunteering at Stormont Vail

Up next, she plans to study nursing at the College of the Ozarks.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.