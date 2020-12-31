Rural hospitals deal with changes in operations caused by pandemic

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - At Wednesday’s State Finance Council meeting, Kansas Regional Response Reports Chair Jon Rolph told lawmakers that “the healthcare system might say it is both catching its breath and holding its breath at the same time,” when it comes to patient load pushing capacity.

That evaluation comes with some encouraging changes, notably when it comes to transferring patients.

“For the state two weeks ago we were two hours to try and find a hospital when someone was more Acute or severe and needed more treatment to find a hospital bed for them this last week that was down to an hour and 15 minutes,” Rolph said.

At Holton Community Hospital (HCH), more empty medical beds are a promising sign.

As of Tuesday, 46 percent of beds are in use with one of those beds in use by a COVID-19 patient.

Up to 13 beds can be in use at once at the hospital.

The time it takes to transfer a patient to a larger hospital has decreased, too; it was taking HCH nearly six hours to find another hospital last week to just two this week.

“We’ve seen a decrease both within our inpatient census patients that are coming into the ER for the treatment of Covid as well as and our testing of the community members at this point in time,” HCH’s CEO Carrie Saia said Wednesday.

“When this virus first hit our facility, the nation, we were concerned that the patients could deteriorate very rapidly.”

Throughout the pandemic, HCH has found ways to treat COVID-19 patients.

“We do know more about the virus, we have more treatment options, we have testing in-house that we can test somebody that is really having a difficult difficult time with their care or their symptoms,” Saia said.

“We’ve had a surge plan in place since March that’s changed probably by two or three times.”

Concerns about relocating patients are still on the minds of workers especially since the hospital does not have an intensive care unit.

“It’s frustrating because we’re sitting on sick people that could deteriorate in our emergency room and obviously our main goal and ethically we wanna help every patient that we can,” said Josh Moulin, a Physician’s Assistant at HCH.

“We want to make sure that patients are receiving the care that they need and so when we are you are not able to find a facility and we’re having to transfer patients to Kansas City or South Overland Park, things like that make it difficult on us as providers.”

Hospitals that do take in transfers, like Stormont Vail have their own stress.

As of Wednesday, that hospital has been at 97 percent capacity and beds have been in short supply prior to Thanksgiving.

“Census has been high, staffing has been short, critical care beds have been few, so regrettably it’s heartbreaking but we’ve not been able to except covid patient transfers to critical care beds very much and we are we still excepting them when we have beds but it hasn’t been a commodity we’ve had lots of, it’s been a scarce resource,” Dr. Clifton Jones, Vice President of Subspecialty Care said.

“I can only imagine how a referring hospital feels about it when they’re desperate to get their patients placed and we couldn’t it’s not the way we serve our community and our region might be able to take care of patients whenever we can.”

Staff at HCH worry about reaching capacity again since the Jackson County mask mandate ended.

They are urging others to take safety measures seriously.

“Our percent positivity rate really hasn’t gone down to a point where it shows that the virus is controlled and our county commissioners make the best decision I feel that they could at the time but it was against the advice of health experts,” Saia said.

“I still think we need to wash our hands, wear a mask when in public and try to socially distance as best we can,” added Moulin.

“I know this is a difficult time with being around the holidays and missing your families but let’s try to limit the number of people that were in contact with.”

HCH has seen reason for excitement in recent days.

Close to 70 people on staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine and the first kits for the Moderna vaccine arrived Wednesday.

Rolph also told the State Finance Council other rural hospitals have reached new territory.

According to Rolph, a doctor in Concordia transferred a patient to a hospital in Hays for the first time in seven years.

Rolph said in Emporia, a hospital reached capacity this week and has been working with staff to get through it.

