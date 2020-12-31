Police: Man fatally shoots mother-in-law after protection order filed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department identified the suspect in a Wednesday morning deadly shooting and standoff as 37-year-old Jason Williams, of Wichita. An officer responding to the situation in the 900 block of North Faulkner, fired a single shot that fatally wounded Williams. Police found a woman identified as Williams’ 52-year-old mother-in-law, Michelle Barr, dead inside the home.

A little after 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at the home on North Faulkner.

“Upon arrival, officers began to approach the home and heard gunshots being fired from the inside to outside the home,” Wichita police said. “Officers also contacted a 36-year-old male that jumped out of a bedroom window to escape. The male was not injured. Officers then reported hearing additional shots being fired at the home. It is suspected that Williams fired at least 25 rounds during the incident.”

Police said officers began to evacuate people from neighboring homes and the WPD SWAT team, Crisis Negotiators, and a mental health advisor responded to assist. Police said officers learned that the man who jumped out of the window is Williams’ brother in law and that Williams’ wife, mother-in-law and two young children were inside the home.

“WPD Crisis Negotiators began to communicate by telephone with Williams and learned his wife and (Michelle Barr) were shot and he was not going to leave the home alive,” police said. “Crisis Negotiators continued talking to Williams, and their continual efforts led to Williams agreeing to release his wife and kids.”

Police said as Williams’ wife and children exited the home, Williams followed. They said he was armed with two handguns and physically prevented his wife from leaving.

“At that time, an officer concerned for the safety of the children and (Williams’ wife) fired a single shot that struck Williams,” police said.

Williams died at the scene. Inside the home, officers found Barr fatally injured with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Williams’ wife had a gunshot wound to her left shoulder. Police said she was treated at a local hospital and released. The two children were not injured. Also, no responding officers were injured on the call.

Police said the investigation revealed that Williams and his wife had recently separated and “had some recent domestic violence situations.”

“Also, Williams’ wife recently filed a protection from abuse order regarding Williams,” police said.

On Wednesday morning, police said Williams came to his mother-in-law’s (Barr’s) home and shot out the front glass window to enter. They said he then shot his wife and Barr.

“The Kansas Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation to provide transparency and avoid conflicts of interest,” police said.

Wichita police said the officer who fatally shot Williams is an 18-year veteran of the WPD. The department said he’s been placed on paid administrative leave, “which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.”

