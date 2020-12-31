Plumb Place in Emporia holds final board meeting before closing on Thursday

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A center that has provided emergency services to women in Emporia for 99 years will close its doors for good on Thursday, following the organization’s final board meeting on Wednesday, according to KVOE Radio.

Since 1921, Plumb Place has served women 18 and older who found themselves in crisis situations.

Located at 224 E. 6th Ave. in Emporia, Plumb Place has provided an emergency shelter, transitional housing, case management, counseling and job services. It also offered connections to other area services.

At its final board meeting on Wednesday, topics of discussion included a drawdown of Housing and Urban Development funds to pay off debts, KVOE says.

Board members also resigned their posts effective Thursday so the Lyon County District Court can finalize receivership plans.

KVOE says Kevin Flott, of Olpe State Bank, was approved for that role.

Flott will begin working on plans for the property.

KVOE said that if nobody offers to manage and finance Plumb Place as it currently stands, the board has recommended an estate sale, with, all proceeds going to the Emporia Rescue Mission to help homeless women find housing.

Plumb Place announced its plans to close Dec. 18, KVOE says. Interim Director Mary Richardson cited several reasons for the decision to close, including the loss of grant funding; an inability to secure additional funding; and the cancelation of fundraisers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

KVOE says Plumb Place had been struggling financially for several years. Those struggles came to light after Emporia police announced an investigation into more than $50,000 in missing funds from 2014 to mid-2017.

There have been no arrests to date.

Five women were in the house when the announcement to close was made, KVOE says. All of the women were in the process of moving to other housing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.