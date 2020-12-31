Advertisement

NexLynx Gallery to host artist reception for Ryan Ogle

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NexLynx Gallery will host an artist reception for Ryan Ogle.

NexLynx Gallery says it will host an artist reception for Ryan Ogle on Jan. 1, from 5 - 8 p.m. at 123 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka. It said masks will be required for the safety of all in attendance.

According to NexLynx, Ogle first picked up a camera a decade ago while freelancing as a music journalist and has not been able to put it down since. It said he has an eye for detail, imagination, experimentation and passion for photography. It said he boasts a diverse collection of work from surreal landscapes to reality-bending digital manipulations. It said Ogle is rarely seen without a camera in tow.

NexLynx said with every photograph Ogle takes, he captures another moment in his journey through life. It said those moments will go through a series of digital twists until it matches what he sees in his mind’s eye.

According to NexLynx, Ogle’s work has been featured at multiple galleries in Topeka and Lawrence. It said he was also among featured artists for Topeka Zoo’s 2020 Roar and Pour fundraiser.

NexLynx said it will not be offering snacks or beverages due to coronavirus restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Sink, 18, was arrested in connection to the White Lakes Mall fire Tuesday morning.
Topeka Fire now says White Lakes Mall fire was purposely set
The driver of a blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck was taken to the hospital after the vehicle...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash in northeast Topeka
Winter Weather Advisory
Thursday forecast: Seasonal today to end 2020, snow tomorrow
Former K-State football player credited with saving Texas teen’s life
Former K-State football player credited with saving Texas teen’s life
Litchfield Avenue and Faulkner Street are closed north of Franklin Street. Avoid the area.
Police: Man fatally shoots mother-in-law after protection order filed

Latest News

Sister sets up GoFundMe for Osage mother after severe car accident
Kansas Statehouse
Kelly administration appointees to be sworn in Monday
The Shawnee County Community Transmission Scorecard for COVID-19 shows continued decreases,...
Shawnee Co. COVID-19 scorecard decreases to 18, uncontrolled for 9th week
A plow removes snow at an entrance of the Kansas Turnpike near Lawrence, Kan., Sunday, Nov....
Shawnee Co. prepares for winter storm on New Year’s Eve