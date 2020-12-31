NexLynx Gallery to host artist reception for Ryan Ogle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NexLynx Gallery will host an artist reception for Ryan Ogle.

NexLynx Gallery says it will host an artist reception for Ryan Ogle on Jan. 1, from 5 - 8 p.m. at 123 SW 6th Ave. in Topeka. It said masks will be required for the safety of all in attendance.

According to NexLynx, Ogle first picked up a camera a decade ago while freelancing as a music journalist and has not been able to put it down since. It said he has an eye for detail, imagination, experimentation and passion for photography. It said he boasts a diverse collection of work from surreal landscapes to reality-bending digital manipulations. It said Ogle is rarely seen without a camera in tow.

NexLynx said with every photograph Ogle takes, he captures another moment in his journey through life. It said those moments will go through a series of digital twists until it matches what he sees in his mind’s eye.

According to NexLynx, Ogle’s work has been featured at multiple galleries in Topeka and Lawrence. It said he was also among featured artists for Topeka Zoo’s 2020 Roar and Pour fundraiser.

NexLynx said it will not be offering snacks or beverages due to coronavirus restrictions.

