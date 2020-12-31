Marian Washington named as candidate to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former University of Kansas women’s basketball coach Marian Washington has a chance to make it into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Washington was recently named as a candidate for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class for 2021.

Washington coached KU to 560 wins over her 31-year career spanning from the 1970s to the 2000s. She was also the first black woman to coach a basketball team in an international competition and to coach an Olympic team.

A spot in the Hall of Fame would join a long list of accolades for Washington, including the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and being the namesake of KU’s new Trailblazer Series.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.