Manhattan man seriously injured Wednesday night in rollover crash on I-70 in Geary County

A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night...
A 61-year-old Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night along Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:27 AM CST
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was taken to an area hospital after he suffered serious injuries Wednesday night in a rollover crash along Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday on I-70, about 2 miles east of the K-177 highway exit.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1998 Oldsmobile LSS passenger car was traveling west on I-70 at a high rate of speed when it started to take the Deep Creek Road off-ramp at a high rate of speed.

The driver couldn’t negotiate the curve and the car entered the north ditch, where it overturned twice before coming to rest on all four tires in the ditch facing east.

The driver, Benjamin R. Ayon, 61, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated, the patrol said. He was taken to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with serious injuries, the patrol said.

Ayon, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

