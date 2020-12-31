Advertisement

Lyon County names Oyenuga as new health officer

Ladun Oyenuga, a doctor at Newman Regional Health in Emporia, has been appointed as health...
Ladun Oyenuga, a doctor at Newman Regional Health in Emporia, has been appointed as health officer for Lyon County, according to KVOE Radio.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A doctor who serves at an Emporia hospital has been named Lyon County’s new health officer, according to KVOE Radio.

The doctor, Ladun Oyenuga, was appointed during Wednesday’s meeting of the Lyon County Commission.

Oyenuga is a hospitalist at Newman Regional Health. KVOE says she will continue those duties along with her appointment as Lyon County’s health officer.

Oyenuga, who began serving at Newman Regional Health in September 2017, is board certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine, KVOE said.

She served her residency at Harlem Hospital Center in New York City after receiving her undergraduate and medical education at a hospital in Nigeria.

Oyenuga’s appointment to the position of Lyon County health officer follows the resignation of Renee Hively from the post on Dec. 11. KVOE says Hively served in the capacity since 2017 and is continuing her position as chief executive officer for Flint Hills Community Health Center.

