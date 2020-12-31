Advertisement

Kelly administration appointees to be sworn in Monday

Kansas Statehouse
Kansas Statehouse(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Treasurer-appointee Lynn Rogers and Lieutenant Governor-appointee David Toland will be sworn in on Monday.

Governor Laura Kelly says Lynn Rogers, State Treasurer-appointee will be sworn in as Treasurer on Monday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., in the Statehouse.

According to Gov. Kelly, after Rogers’ ceremony, Commerce Secretary David Toland will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Kansas at 11:30 a.m.

Kelly administration appointees
Gov. Kelly appoints Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers as State Treasurer

Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers (D) as the new State Treasurer. Rogers is a businessman and former banker.

David Toland announced as new Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of Commerce David Toland will be sworn in early next year as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of the State of Kansas.

Gov. Kelly will run for re-election

A spokesperson confirmed the news four days after Kelly named Commerce Secretary David Toland as her new lieutenant governor.

