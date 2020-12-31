Kelly administration appointees to be sworn in Monday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State Treasurer-appointee Lynn Rogers and Lieutenant Governor-appointee David Toland will be sworn in on Monday.
Governor Laura Kelly says Lynn Rogers, State Treasurer-appointee will be sworn in as Treasurer on Monday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., in the Statehouse.
According to Gov. Kelly, after Rogers’ ceremony, Commerce Secretary David Toland will be sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Kansas at 11:30 a.m.
