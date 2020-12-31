KDOT urges motorists to drive with caution around plow trucks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation wants drivers to be careful while passing and driving near plow trucks. Here’s why.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says if drivers want to pass a KDOT truck that is plowing snow or putting down salt or brine to fight ice, they may not understand why it moves so slowly.

According to KDOT, it comes down to physics and performance.

KDOT said one of its plow trucks weighs around 26,300 pounds, unloaded, while an average vehicle only weighs around 4,000 pounds.

According to KDOT, plow truck operators try to keep all that weight under control in slippery conditions while also pushing snow with a plow in front and maybe a wing plow on the side. It said that is a lot of force coming from different directions to keep under control.

KDOT said, for this reason, the operating speed of the plow truck in those conditions is well under normal highway speeds, and could even be as low as 10 mph when a blizzard threatens visibility. It said just because the truck is so heavy does not mean it will not lose control on ice or packed snow.

According to KDOT, one reason it wants drivers to keep their distance behind snow and ice treatment trucks is because of the beet juice and brine.

KDOT said it sometimes uses 10% beet juice with brine to treat roads. It said the beet juice helps the brine stick to the pavement so the brine can melt ice or prevent it from forming, especially on elevated or exposed areas that are prone to freezing.

According to the department, the beet-brine mix can also spray back on vehicles, especially if they are close enough to the truck applying the mix. It said this is why it recommends that drivers stay back 100 feet if possible.

“Depending on the storm, we may be pretreating the entire road section, or we may only treat structures, like culverts or bridges. When we spot treat, especially over a culvert, that is not extremely apparent to the motorist - that they are crossing a structure. They may get a surprise when the liquid is turned on,” said District Five Engineer Brent Terstriep.

Additionally, KDOT said if the truck goes much over 30 mph when dropping salt, much of it can bounce off the roadway, rendering it ineffective.

KDOT said this is why it asks the public to be patient and keep a distance behind its plow trucks, and, if possible, wait until the plow truck turns around before passing.

According to KDOT, if drivers pass, they should do so carefully, and remember that they might not see a wing plow jutting out 78 feet from the side of the plow truck due to blowing snow or limited visibility.

“The most important thing to us is that everyone gets home safely -- the traveling public and our people,” said KDOT Wichita Area Superintendent David Lechner. “So we ask that you be alert and understand the speeds at which we have to work.”

