Kansas Courts revises timeline for expansion of new case management system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The timeline for the expansion of the new centralized case management system has been revised.

Kansas Courts says its plan to launch a new centralized case management system in the 18th Judicial District has been delayed, but neighboring courts in the 13th Judicial District are expected to start using the new system in February.

According to the court, while the centralized case management system is operational in eight other judicial districts, there are still some technical refinements to be made.

The court said due to the unresolved issues requiring manual intervention, it is currently not possible to add substantial volume to the system. It said this applies to the 18th Judicial District especially, which covers Sedgwick County.

According to the court, the installation timeline is being revised, and it is working with the vendor to quickly address the issues.

The court said the 18th Judicial District has been moved to a group of seven judicial districts in central and southwestern Kansas, known as Track 6 in the Kansas eCourt Statewide Rollout Plan. It said the schedule for implementing the system for Track 6 is currently under review.

According to the court, the judicial districts that are currently using the centralized case management system are as follows:

4th Judicial District (Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties);

6th Judicial District (Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties);

8th Judicial District (Clay and Riley counties);

11th Judicial District (Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties);

14th Judicial District (Chautauqua and Montgomery counties);

19th Judicial District (Cowley County);

21st Judicial District (Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties); and

31st Judicial District (Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties).

The court said the installation of the new system is a key component in the Supreme Court’s eCourt plan. It said this will allow all district and appellate case data to exist on a single web-based platform, which will transform the way the state court system serves Kansans.

According to the court, it entered into a contract with Tyler Technologies of Plano, Tex., to customize and use its Odyssey Case Manager system. It said the system will be paid for with docket fees earmarked by the Legislature for the project.

The court said the primary goals of the new system are as follows:

Improve case processing in the district and appellate courts;

Enable work-sharing between district courts, primarily among clerks and court services officers;

Enable web-based sharing of public information;

Increase the efficiency of information delivery to district and appellate court judges;

Increase operational efficiency and effectiveness through automating certain activities and streamlining other operations;

Improve data quality and integrity;

Improve performance measurement, analysis, and reporting through enhanced information collection, storage, retrieval, and analysis;

Enable data sharing between various governmental entities based on information security requirements, contribution to the effective administration of justice, and need; and

Maintain and improve the ability to process electronic payments.

