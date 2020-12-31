Advertisement

Junction City to host Commission, Land Bank meeting

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City will host its regular City Commission meeting and Land Bank meeting.

Junction City says it will host its first City Commission meeting of the new year on Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., and Land Bank meeting at 7:45 p.m.

According to the City Commission agenda, the upcoming meeting will discuss the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, a proposal to submit an application for the Kansas Main Street Program, a proclamation that declares January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a fire department promotion and a recognition of the Junction City Fire Department by Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

The agenda also says that during the meeting, Commissioners will discuss their appointments to boards and committees, as well as the consideration of two new board members to the Junction City Housing Authority Board. It said it will also consider a few awards within the city.

According to the agenda, there will also be an executive session for attorney-client privilege to discuss the acquisition of real property.

The agenda for the Land Bank meeting said it will discuss the election of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson, as well as the purchase of lots from various development and construction companies.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Sink, 18, was arrested in connection to the White Lakes Mall fire Tuesday morning.
Topeka Fire now says White Lakes Mall fire was purposely set
The driver of a blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck was taken to the hospital after the vehicle...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash in northeast Topeka
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Litchfield Avenue and Faulkner Street are closed north of Franklin Street. Avoid the area.
Police: Man fatally shoots mother-in-law after protection order filed
Accidental shooting at 29th and Topeka Blvd. Spangles.
Individual suffers serious injuries in accidental shooting

Latest News

7 year old Gracen Gfeller selflessly donates to Geary Community Health Center
9th Judicial District Nominating Commission sets interview schedule
Supreme Court makes rule changes to attorney discipline, Lawyer’s Fund for Client Protection
Rolling Meadows Landfill will be redesigned to comply with FEMA Flood Insurance Rate Map while...
Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve modified plan for Rolling Meadows Landfill redesign