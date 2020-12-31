Junction City to host Commission, Land Bank meeting

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City will host its regular City Commission meeting and Land Bank meeting.

Junction City says it will host its first City Commission meeting of the new year on Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., and Land Bank meeting at 7:45 p.m.

According to the City Commission agenda, the upcoming meeting will discuss the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, a proposal to submit an application for the Kansas Main Street Program, a proclamation that declares January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, a fire department promotion and a recognition of the Junction City Fire Department by Stormont Vail Health in Topeka.

The agenda also says that during the meeting, Commissioners will discuss their appointments to boards and committees, as well as the consideration of two new board members to the Junction City Housing Authority Board. It said it will also consider a few awards within the city.

According to the agenda, there will also be an executive session for attorney-client privilege to discuss the acquisition of real property.

The agenda for the Land Bank meeting said it will discuss the election of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson, as well as the purchase of lots from various development and construction companies.

