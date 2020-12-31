Advertisement

‘I’m a vaccine’: Cartoon explains safety measures in Schoolhouse Rock style

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health created a cartoon for the young and the young-at-heart to help explain how a vaccine is created, and it’s a flash from the past.

How does a vaccine go from an idea into reality? In this video, inspired by Schoolhouse Rock!'s iconic "I'm Just a Bill"...

Posted by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Paying homage to Schoolhouse Rock’s iconic “I’m a Bill” cartoon, “The Story of a Vaccine” uses a talking vaccine vial as a narrator, sharing with a random, mask-wearing skateboarder the several steps involved in making sure a hypothetical coronavirus vaccine is safe and effective.

About a quarter of the public remains hesitant, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The government has approved the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, and they are being distributed to targeted, at-risk populations across the nation.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel Sink, 18, was arrested in connection to the White Lakes Mall fire Tuesday morning.
Topeka Fire now says White Lakes Mall fire was purposely set
The driver of a blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck was taken to the hospital after the vehicle...
One taken to hospital after Wednesday morning crash in northeast Topeka
Dawn Wells arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration...
‘Gilligan’s Island’ star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Litchfield Avenue and Faulkner Street are closed north of Franklin Street. Avoid the area.
Police: Man fatally shoots mother-in-law after protection order filed
Accidental shooting at 29th and Topeka Blvd. Spangles.
Individual suffers serious injuries in accidental shooting

Latest News

Hospitals in Indiana are currently vaccinating healthcare workers while commercial pharmacies...
Race to vaccinate millions in US off to slow, messy start
According to AZ Family, Wickenburg’s Sarah Michelle Boone is facing charges of child abuse,...
Arizona woman accused of beating COVID-positive children for not wearing masks
Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices...
Federal checks salvage otherwise dreadful 2020 for US farms
FILE - In this March 28, 2014 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh recounts the...
Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man suspected of a felony in an exchange of gunfire...
Minneapolis to release bodycam video in fatal shooting