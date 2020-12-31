Former K-State football player credited with saving Texas teen’s life

KATY, Tex. (WIBW) - A trip to the store the day after Christmas for former K-State football player Antonio Felder and his wife quickly turned to life or death.

“We were trying to go to the store to pick up something real quick and get back home,” Felder remembers. “God led us down the path and we ran up on the accident.”

The two spotted a car flipped on the side of the road in Katy, Texas.

“We immediately pulled over,” he said. “Me and my wife are both military, and it was like okay, jump to action.”

The couple used the flashlights on their phones to look through the car.

“Looked in the front seat, looked in the back seat, nobody was in there. But the airbags were deployed, so we were like, this doesn’t make any sense at all,” Felder said. “If anybody was in this accident, they were not going to walk away from it.”

They began searching in the surrounding field, calling out for anyone who might hear them. Another couple stopped to help.

“They took a couple steps and they were like, hey, we think we see something in the field,” Felder said. “When we ran over with the lights, it was Sam laying in the field. We immediately began to pray for him, just let him know that he was not alone, and that help was on the way.”

“We didn’t hear from him, and we were a little concerned,” Sam’s dad, Rick Mills, remembered. “And then there was a knock on the door.”

Local police told Rick and his wife Carrie their son was in a major car accident and was life-flighted to the hospital.

“He was just not responsive,” Rick said. “He wasn’t the Sam that we knew, and we knew something was really in trouble.”

Sam suffered a major head trauma and fracture on the left side of his face.

After three days in the ICU, he can now lift his arms on command as doctors reduce his sedation.

He faces a long road, but he’ll live to see the days ahead thanks to the good Samaritans who stopped.

“These people’s diligence in trying to find our son has really saved him. They’re angels,” Rick said. “They’re sent from Jesus himself. It’s just a blessing.”

“I’m just glad that we were there and God sent us that way,” Felder said.

Loved ones are raising funds for Sam’s hospital expenses. You can find the GoFundMe here, or other ways to donate here.

