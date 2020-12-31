Entering last day of 2020, Topeka’s homicide total stands at 24 for the year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As 2020 draws to a close, Topeka has recorded 24 homicides so far this year.

That total, as of late Thursday morning, was up 10 from the 14 homicides recorded in all of 2019 in the capital city, according to WIBW records.

Here is a listing of homicide victims in 2020 in Topeka:

• 1. Emerson Downing, 41, of Topeka, died of his injuries after being run over by a car early the afternoon of Feb. 17 in the 1500 block of N.W. Tyler, just west of the Charles Curtis Memorial Park and Cemetery. Chad Thomas Cuevas, 51, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder.

• 2. Ja’Sean Alston, 19, was found suffering from a gunshot wound early on Feb. 28 in the 1200 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Alston died of his injuries. Dmario M. Valdivia, 18, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

• 3. Kelly Parker Sr., 51, died early Feb. 29 after being shot in a home in the 1400 block of S.W. Van Buren. Raishawn Smith-Parker, 47, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with second-degree Second murder.

• 4. D’Angelo L. Payne, 28, of Topeka, died late April 4 after being shot near S.W. 5th and Western. James. D. Boatwright, 22, was arrested in connection with first-degree murder. Diquan Clayton, 27, also was arrested in connection with first-degree murder in the case.

• 5. Joseph Hill, 26, of Topeka, was shot and killed the evening of April 24 outside a home at 1215 N.E. Quincy. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay on Tuesday charged Vincent Gonzalez-Rook with first-degree premeditated murder in Hill’s death. Authorities located Gonzalez-Room in California. Michael Flores, 25, was booked into jail June 8 in connection with involuntary manslaughter, and aiding and abetting a battery.

• 6. Mark Edwards, 37, was shot and killed late April 28 in the 1400 block of S.E. Locust, near Freedom Valley Park.

• 7. Several hours after Edwards was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, the body of Zennie Vasser Jr, 36, was found around 9:30 a.m. April 29 between houses in the 1300 block of S.E. Locust. Vasser’s body was found about a half-block north of where Edwards had been wounded.

Police officials said the deaths of Edwards and Vasser were believed to have stemmed from the same incident and no suspects were being sought.

• 8. Lisa Hill, 53, was shot and killed the afternoon of May 7 in the 1100 block of N.W. Central Ave. Charles M. Wilson II, 47, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder.

Hill was the mother of Joseph Hill, the victim of an April 24 homicide in the same area of North Topeka.

• 9. Joheem Meredith, 18, died late Tuesday, May 12, after arriving at a Topeka hospital, where he had been taken by a private vehicle after he was shot. Police believe the shooting occurred in the west parking lot of the White Lakes Plaza Apartments, in the 3700 block of S.W. Plaza Drive. Two men, Tyron R. Michael and Daravian L. Ryce, were charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated vehicle burglary, aggravated assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

• 10. Anterio Deshazer, 31, died of a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Saturday, June 13, after he was found in a car that crashed near S.E. 21st and Illinois. A woman who was in the car, Neyl A. Beier, 31, of Topeka, was taken into custody, authorities said. No charges have been announced in the case.

• 11. Terry Tignor, 55, died of injuries suffered in a shooting early Saturday, June 20, at a residence in the 1200 block of S.W. Garfield. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said no charges will be filed in Tignor’s case based on evidence from the incident.

• 12. Ricardo Junior Rodriguez, 20, died early Monday, June 22, when a stolen sport utility vehicle in which he was a passenger collided with a pickup truck near S.E. 21st and Madison. Police said Rodriguez wasn’t involved in the SUV’s theft. The driver of the SUV, Darren Matthew Johnson, has been charged with first-degree murder or in the alternative second-degree murder; fleeing or attempting to elude; and aggravated robbery.

• 13. Harry T. Jenkins, 66, was shot and killed around 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, at a residence in the 1100 block of S.W. Clay. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has charged Boisy Dean Barefield II in relation to a slew of crimes committed in early July, which include the murder of Harry T. Jenkins.

• 14. Crystal D. Andrews, 37, was found shot to death at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at a house at 512 S.W. 5th. No arrests have been reported.

• 15. Mercedes M. Holford, 13, of Topeka, was found shot to death at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at 512 S.W. 5th. Topeka Public Schools officials said Holford had just completed the seventh grade at Robinson Middle School. No arrests have been

• 16. Dylan. J. Hernandez, 26, of Topeka, died Saturday, July 11, of injuries he suffered around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, in a motorcycle crash at Philip Billard Municipal Airport, in the 3600 block of S.E. Sardou Ave. Hernandez was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance, where he died later of his injuries. Initial reports indicated a chase occurred before the crash. Topeka police arrested Tommy L. Sherrill Sr., 51, on Wednesday afternoon, July 22, in the 500 block of S.E. Golden. Police said Sherill was involved in an incident prior to the crash. Sherill was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with second-degree reckless homicide and aggravated assault.

17. Jerri Ross, 62, was found shot to death around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, outside her home in the 1100 block of S.W. Gage Boulevard. Tony Baird Jr., 29, was arrested Aug. 5 in connection with felony murder, aggravated assault and attempted murder.

18. Angelo D. Epps, 35, died after a shooting around 10:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at a mobile home park in the 3800 block S.W. South Park.

19. Calvin E. Coleman Jr., 19, died in the same shooting that occurred Monday night, Aug. 10, at a mobile home park in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park.

20. Albert Meade, 29, was shot and killed around 3:05 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Prospect Hills Apartments, 710 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

21. Matthew Pressler, 35, was shot and killed around 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in the 300 block of S.W. Roosevelt. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced Jason M. Thomas, 37, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, Sept. 28, in Delia, in connection with Pressler’s death in Topeka. Thomas was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with second-degree intentional homicide.

22. Christopher McMillon, 38, of Topeka, was found dead of a gunshot wound around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at his home at 311 S.W. Polk. Tishara Renee Moran, 27, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery. Latrelle Sheneice Praylow was located and arrested on Oct. 29 in Seattle, Wash. Topeka police also identified Todge Anderson as a person of interest in the case.

23. Tyler S Parkinson, 31, of Topeka, was stabbed to death around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 3226 N.E. Seward Ave. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and decided not to file criminal charges.

24. Charles Jackson, 73, of Topeka, found dead around 5 a.,m. Sunday, Dec. 13, in the 1400 block of S.W. Van Buren. His daughter, Jennifer Jackson, 50, of Topeka, was arrested on Sunday, Dec. 13, and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with first-degree murder.

• Another shooting death that isn’t listed at this time among the other 2020 homicides in Topeka occurred Feb. 5 near S.E. 1st and Madison when a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper fatally wounded a man in an altercation that occurred during a traffic stop.

Authorities said the trooper was being dragged by the car he had stopped and fired his weapon at the driver of the car. The driver, identified as Gaston A. Nava-Saucedo, 33, Topeka, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Topeka set a record with 29 homicides in 2017, according to police records.

Anyone with information on any of the cases may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

