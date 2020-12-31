Discovery Center holding virtual “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center will celebrate ten years in 2021, so they’re anxious to get the New Year started, but without their famous balloon drop.

KCDC will ring in the New Year by having kids tune into their virtual “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration. It starts at 11:45 a.m. and features a dance party, some cool videos and science projects.

Parents only need to connect to the party through kansasdiscovery.org, or you can watch on their Facebook page of the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.