City of Topeka to continue monitoring White Lakes Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is unclear how soon something will happen with the White Lakes Mall property in the wake of a fire on Tuesday.

Flames were shooting from the roof when crews pulled up to White Lakes Mal around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and fire officials say part of the roof collapsed.

City Spokesperson Molly Hadfield said the city must give the property owner an opportunity to assess the fire damage and address any issues that it caused.

The City had already condemned the property in August.

Hadfield said the City’s property maintenance division will monitor the area and work with owners to ensure the building is secure.

Fire officials continue investigating the cause and say they cannot rule out a link to the transient activity.

