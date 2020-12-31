Advertisement

City of Topeka to continue monitoring White Lakes Mall

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.(Phil Anderson)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It is unclear how soon something will happen with the White Lakes Mall property in the wake of a fire on Tuesday.

Flames were shooting from the roof when crews pulled up to White Lakes Mal around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and fire officials say part of the roof collapsed.

City Spokesperson Molly Hadfield said the city must give the property owner an opportunity to assess the fire damage and address any issues that it caused.

The City had already condemned the property in August.

Hadfield said the City’s property maintenance division will monitor the area and work with owners to ensure the building is secure.

Fire officials continue investigating the cause and say they cannot rule out a link to the transient activity.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Mainline Printing undamaged in White Lakes Mall fire, credits Topeka Fire Department
Three individuals -- two adults and a child -- along with a pair of dogs had been reported...
Boy, 2 adults, and dogs rescued from boat on Kansas River
Accidental shooting at 29th and Topeka Blvd. Spangles.
Individual suffers serious injuries in accidental shooting
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Valley Falls man injured in ATV accident

Latest News

13 News at Six
Winter Storm Watch
Wednesday night forecast: Winter Storm expected New Year’s Morning
12th Judicial District Nominating Commission to interview nominees for vacant judge seat
TPS to return to in-person classes after winter break