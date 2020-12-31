City of Manhattan prepares for upcoming meetings

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan is preparing for seven meetings scheduled for the first week of the new year.

The City of Manhattan says it will be hosting a Legislative update on Monday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m., in the City Commission Room of City Hall at 1101 Poyntz Ave. According to the City’s meeting agenda, the meeting will discuss 2021 legislative programs and updates from legislators.

According to the City’s calendar, it will be hosting a Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 4, at 4:30 p.m., in the City Commission Room of City Hall. The meeting agenda says the meeting will discuss the Stonehaven Park master plan, future businesses, the Douglass Recreation Center and the Anthony/Eisenhower Recreation Centers.

The City’s calendar says Monday, Jan. 4, will also see a Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board work session at 7 p.m., which will be broadcast live on Cox Channel 3, as well as streamed online. It said the meeting recording will also be made available on the website after the meeting. According to the meeting’s agenda, it will consider a request for a residential use designator-extraneous farmstead at the southeast corner of Scenic Dr. and Wildcat Creek Rd. and its accompanying concurrent plan.

According to the City, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, it will host a briefing and discussion session in the City Commission Room at City Hall. It said this session will allow the Commission to discuss general issues, report on meetings they attended and coordinate calendars and scheduling for other meetings. Additionally, it said the sessions are an opportunity for City Administration to discuss any new background material or information received regarding agenda items with the Commission.

The City also said it will hold a City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 7 p.m., in the City Commission Room of City Hall. The meeting’s agenda said items that will be covered include reorganization regarding the Mayor, an addition to Dynamic Fireworks, an addition to ICON Acres and requesting proposals for public art.

According to the City’s calendar, a Social Services Advisory Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m. It said this meeting will establish and recommend a framework to determine guidelines for providing funding to social service agencies and the amounts that can be given to them. It said the Board evaluates the social service needs of the City, evaluates what role the City should play in funding, establishes guidelines for making decisions regarding activities that require social service, makes reports as requested, quality of service, ongoing needs and other matters it thinks are appropriate.

Lastly, the City said it will host a Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee meeting on Friday, Jan. 8, in the City Commission Room of City Hall. It said this meeting will determine bicycle routes and establish project priorities. It said it will plan, develop, promote and coordinate community cycling activities like recurring organized rides, special event rides, bicycle safety education workshops, bicycle rodeos and other social gatherings. It said it will also discuss designated Ride to Work or Ride to School Days. Additionally, it said it will develop goals and work plans regarding activities. It said it will conduct fundraising for cycling activities and programs.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.