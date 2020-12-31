Carbon monoxide exposure increases with cold weather

MANHATTAN Kan. (WIBW) - With the increase in cold weather, many people are turning on their furnaces as the weather has gotten colder, more instances of carbon monoxide leaks are being reported.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas which is highly toxic and can turn deadly, if not found early.

Carbon monoxide is released by fuel-fired appliances and heat sources, usually a furnace or water heater, and occasionally when people bring unconventional heat sources inside, like grills and generators.

Signs of carbon monoxide exposure include unexplained headaches, redness of skin, and flu-like symptoms.

Residential carbon monoxide detectors are a simple way to be notified of carbon monoxide reaching dangerous levels.

“The point where its immediately danger…dangerous to your…to your life is…is way above what a CO detector would pick up but very important to have those.” Manhattan Fire Department, Risk Reduction, Captain Dan Newton says.

Carbon monoxide detectors should be placed near the furnace room, and also near sleeping areas to make sure they can be heard should the alert sound in the middle of the night.

If your carbon monoxide detector does go off, alerting you to high levels of carbon monoxide, get everyone out of the house and call 911.

When you call 911, notify dispatch of the carbon monoxide detector going off, and whether anyone is experiencing signs of exposure, this helps firefighters and EMS prepare for the situation with proper gear when they arrive on scene.

Carbon monoxide detectors can be purchased at local retail and hardware stores, and can be found near the smoke detectors, however, not all smoke detectors can detect carbon monoxide, so double check the labels before purchasing.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.