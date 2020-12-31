Advertisement

Ash Boutique donates part of December sales to Capper Foundation

(Capper Foundation)
By Marissa Ventrelli and Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation wrapped up 2020 with a surprise donation.

Ash Boutique on S. Kansas Ave. presented Capper with a check for over $600. The store hosted an event for Capper Foundation on December 1, Giving Tuesday. During the event, Ash pledged to donate a portion of its online and in-store sales for the month to Capper.

“I just love the work they do here in our community,” Ash owner Ashley Carson said of the organization. “This is a way to give back to an organization that does so much.”

Capper Foundation provides services that allow people with disabilities to live more independently. To learn more, visit their website.

