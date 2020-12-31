9th Judicial District Nominating Commission sets interview schedule

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission has set an interview schedule for a magistrate judge vacancy.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will meet on Jan. 12 to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in McPherson County which will be created by the retirement of Judge Steve Hilgers.

The Commission said it consists of McPherson and Harvey counties.

According to the Commission, the interview schedule is as follows:

1:30 p.m. - Ellen G. Neufeld, Inman, a lawyer at Ellen G. Neufeld law firm

2 p.m. - Gary L. Price Jr., McPherson, a lawyer at Boyer & Price law firm and municipal judge for Canton, Lindsborg, and Moundridge

2:45 p.m. - Susan C. Robson, Marion, a lawyer at Brookens & Robson law firm

3:15 p.m. - JoAn M. Hamilton Lindfors, Marquette, retired lawyer

The Commission said it will meet via videoconference to interview the nominees on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m.

According to the Commission, interviews will be open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel.

The Commission said public comment will also be accepted shortly after it convenes. It said to comment, participants should call 1-877-400-9499 and enter conference code 2199381974.

According to the Commission, after the interviews, it will appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass an exam within 18 months.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position and if retained, will serve a four-year term.

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is made up of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the interim nonvoting chair, Amie Bauer of Lindsborg, Michael Androes of McPherson, Ann Elliott of McPherson, Harris Terry of McPherson, Thomas Adrian of Newton, Jana McKinney of Newton, John Robb of Newton and George “Chip” Westfall of Newton.

