Wednesday night forecast: Winter Storm expected New Year’s Morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Be ready for a couple inches of snow and more ice accumulation beginning Thursday night and lasting through Friday evening. This of course is New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and even if we didn’t have the pandemic it would be recommended to stay home anyway because traveling is expected to be extremely dangerous. Behind this system it will be dry for the weekend and start of next week however did lower high temperatures a bit from yesterday’s forecast based on the fact we may have several inches of snow on the ground and models also indicating a colder air mass compared to yesterday.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid-upper teens. Winds will be light to calm.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds SE/NE 5-10 mph.

A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet perhaps rain will move in to areas near I-35 shortly after sunset and will continue to push northward overspreading northeast Kansas especially the eastern 2/3 of the viewing area. Again all types of precipitation are possible overnight which will lead to a mess as lows drop down in the 20s and eventually getting a changeover to snow by Friday.

Friday will mainly be snow with highs in the low-mid 30s. Even if temperatures get above freezing at the surface the rest of the atmosphere up to cloud level will be below freezing so snow will be the precipitation type of the day. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Snow winds down Friday evening with dry conditions this weekend and highs in the upper 30s-low 40s (could be colder due to the snow so be aware). The good news is winds on both days will be around 10 mph or less.

Taking Action:

Watch out for black ice this morning, take it slow Prepare for the upcoming winter storm today and tomorrow. It shouldn’t be bad to the point you won’t be able to travel this weekend but traveling Thursday night into Friday is not recommended. With stronger winds and potential for around 0.25″+ of ice, be ready for the possibility of power outages.

Preliminary forecast and subject to change: 2-4" of snow and around 0.25" of ice for those in the watch (WIBW)

