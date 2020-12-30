TPS to return to in-person classes after winter break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools will be returning to in-person classes on Jan. 4.

Topeka Public Schools says it is planning to reopen its campuses for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. It said the TPS Positive Case Rate Internal Scorecard shows the spread of COVID-19 is continuing to decline.

TPS said while hospitals have continued challenges to treat patients, county rates continue to decline and the internal district rates for staff and students has declined as well. It said it has also agreed to provide the vaccine for staff identified by the health department in schools as soon as it is distributed to populations in January. It said it is pleased to offer the service and looks forward to welcoming staff and students back from break.

According to the district, only students that have been receiving in-person instruction in November will be receiving in-person instruction in January as the remainder of the quarter is completed. It said Pre-K through 5th-grade students will return to their micro classroom format and 6-12 grade students will return to their A/B group schedule.

TPS said its internal scorecard shows its students and staff are between the green and yellow zones. It said on another positive note, that the local health agencies have shared that this season has seen a very low rate of the flu locally as well as on a national level.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.