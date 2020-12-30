Stormont Vail President, CEO recounts a year with COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The year 2020 is almost over, and with 2021 on the horizon, Stormont Vail Health President and CEO Robert Kenagy would like to remind residents to continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

Stormont Vail Health President and CEO Robert Kenagy says he is amazed at the incredible journey the community has endured since the beginning of 2020. He said this has truly been an extraordinary year.

Kenagy said no one could have predicted a global pandemic that evolved from what was initially a headline about a novel virus that started in an animal meat market on the other side of the world. He said soon, the world was closely following the events that occurred in Wuhan, China as the outbreak became an epidemic. He said once the U.S. saw its first case, it was not long after that the region and Topeka communities saw its first cases of COVID-19.

According to Kenagy, Stormont Vail’s last in-person All Employee Meeting was held in March of 2020. He said it held one PowerPoint slide about COVID-19. He said he discussed how the health network was making preparations, getting additional supplies and working through communications plans should an outbreak occur in the area. At that same meeting, he said he shared an update about how the network had managed to secure naming rights for the Stormont Vail Events Center, which was formerly known as the Kansas Expocentre.

Kenagy said it never occurred to him that 10 short months later, the Events Center would be used as a mass vaccination site for a new vaccine for COVID-19.

According to Kenagy, to date, Stormont Vail has provided over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccinations for its team members and partners working on the frontlines in the hospital, as approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. He said his team stands ready to distribute even more vaccinations to help protect the community and get it to a place where the COVID-19 pandemic is in the history books.

Kenagy said with 2020 almost behind us, the situations and challenges faced over the year have changed the community. He said the organization is not what it was only one year prior. He said his team is still processing much of the sorrow, joy, stress and relief that 2020 brought.

Kenagy said he believes the community needs to band together and continue to stay strong and support one another. He said his team has developed tremendous initiatives and programs that support patients and communities and it will continue to provide the best patient care in Stormont Vail clinics and the hospital. He said taking care of his team is also important. He said in 2021, Stormont Vail will be looking for ways to allow team members to share their experiences and journeys with others.

Currently, Kenagy said the health network is caring for 64 inpatients that are positive with COVID-19. He said the facility’s seven day average percentage of people testing positive for the virus is at 29.3%.

Kenagy said he would like to remind Topekans, as 2021 begins, to be a part of the solution to end the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing a facemask, social distancing, washing hands often and avoiding crowds.

