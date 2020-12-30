Advertisement

Shawnee Co. expands COVID-19 testing for businesses

(DAKOTA NEWS NOW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is working to expand COVID-19 testing for businesses that reside within the county.

The Shawnee County Health Department says as part of the initiative funded by the State of Kansas to expand COVID-19 testing, it has instituted a process for local businesses and organizations to request test kits.

According to SCHD, the test kits are saliva-based PCR tests and will be made available for free. It said any business or organization that is interested in providing tests for employees is encouraged to complete a survey.

SCHD said once the survey is complete, a member of its COVID-19 Testing Branch will follow up with more details. It said test kits are subject to availability.

Click here to take the survey.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews respond to White Lakes Mall early Tuesday morning.
Mainline Printing undamaged in White Lakes Mall fire, credits Topeka Fire Department
Three individuals -- two adults and a child -- along with a pair of dogs had been reported...
Boy, 2 adults, and dogs rescued from boat on Kansas River
Accidental shooting at 29th and Topeka Blvd. Spangles.
Individual suffers serious injuries in accidental shooting
COVID-19 in Colorado
1st case of COVID variant discovered in Colorado
Valley Falls man injured in ATV accident

Latest News

Kevin Kesl is retiring after 20 years of service to Shawnee County.
Shawnee Co. Detective to retire after two decades
Christianna Carr and her fellow K-State athletes are united. All Wildcat athletes are standing...
K-State women’s basketball pauses all team activities
Applicants for Court of Appeals vacancy announced by Nominating Commission, Gov. Kelly
Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Chandler asks prosecutor to reconsider trying her second time in shooting deaths