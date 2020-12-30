Shawnee Co. expands COVID-19 testing for businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is working to expand COVID-19 testing for businesses that reside within the county.

The Shawnee County Health Department says as part of the initiative funded by the State of Kansas to expand COVID-19 testing, it has instituted a process for local businesses and organizations to request test kits.

According to SCHD, the test kits are saliva-based PCR tests and will be made available for free. It said any business or organization that is interested in providing tests for employees is encouraged to complete a survey.

SCHD said once the survey is complete, a member of its COVID-19 Testing Branch will follow up with more details. It said test kits are subject to availability.

Click here to take the survey.

