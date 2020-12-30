Shawnee Co. Detective to retire after two decades

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Detective Kevin Kasl will be retiring after 20 years of service to Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Detective Kevin Kasl will be retiring after two decades of distinguished service to the residents of Shawnee Co.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Detective Kasl began his career with it in October of 2000 when he was sworn in with 14 other new deputies. It said that was the largest hiring group in the history of the agency. It said in November of 2001, Kesl responded to a house fire where he rescued a female from a burning home. It said he received the Silver Award from the Kansas Association of Chiefs of Police and the Medal of Valor from Sheriff Richard Barta.

The Sheriff’s Office said in June of 2004, Kesl transferred to the Courthouse Security Unit where he worked until January of 2006. It said in May of 2011, he was promoted to detective in the Criminal Investigations Division where he has worked for the past decade.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in addition to his work with it, Kesl also volunteered his time to teach Hunter Safety in Shawnee Co. for over 10 years. It said Kesl’s impact on the community over the time of his service is immeasurable, as most of the residents he worked with were in their youth.

The Sheriff’s Office said it would like to thank Kesl for his dedication to the Office and his service to the residents of Shawnee Co. over the past 20 years.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.