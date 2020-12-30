Rollover crash reported Wednesday morning on US-24 highway in northeast Topeka
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning in northeast Topeka.
The crash was reported around 6:27 a.m. near N.E. US-24 highway and Calhoun Bluffs Road.
Initial reports indicated a single vehicle was on its side at that location.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
Check wibw.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.