Rollover crash reported Wednesday morning on US-24 highway in northeast Topeka

A rollover crash was reported early Wednesday on N.E. US-24 highway near Calhoun Bluffs Road, authorities said.
A rollover crash was reported early Wednesday on N.E. US-24 highway near Calhoun Bluffs Road, authorities said.(TheaDesign | theaphotography - stock.adobe.co)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were on the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday morning in northeast Topeka.

The crash was reported around 6:27 a.m. near N.E. US-24 highway and Calhoun Bluffs Road.

Initial reports indicated a single vehicle was on its side at that location.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

