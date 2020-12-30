Advertisement

Nemaha County reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Four more coronavirus-related deaths were reported over the past week in Nemaha County, authorities said Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Nemaha County stands at 49.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four more coronavirus-related deaths were reported over the past week in Nemaha County, officials said.

As of Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Nemaha County stands at 49.

All of the individuals who died over the past week from COVID-19 were 65 or older, according to the Nemaha County Health Department’s Facebook page.

On Dec. 22, the county reported two deaths over the previous week, which brought the total at that time to 45.

Nemaha County is about 60 miles north of Topeka and has around 10,000 residents.

