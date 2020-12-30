Advertisement

M 3.8 earthquake wakes up Wichita

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Wichita. The earthquake shook the city just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This earthquake is considered to be the largest in five years in the city.

The Kansas Geological Survey said they’re recording Wednesday morning’s earthquake as a Magnitude 3.9.

Dr. Rick Miller with KGS didn’t give a specific cause for the earthquake but noted the city does sit on a fault line, making earthquakes common.

