M 3.8 earthquake wakes up Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake in Wichita. The earthquake shook the city just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

This earthquake is considered to be the largest in five years in the city.

The Kansas Geological Survey said they’re recording Wednesday morning’s earthquake as a Magnitude 3.9.

Dr. Rick Miller with KGS didn’t give a specific cause for the earthquake but noted the city does sit on a fault line, making earthquakes common.

