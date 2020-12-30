Advertisement

Lawrence man injured in turnpike crash Wednesday morning in eastern Shawnee County

A 61-year-old Lawrence man was transported to a Topeka hospital with what authorities said were minor injuries after a rollover crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike, about 5 miles east of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was transported to a Topeka hospital after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in eastern Shawnee County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:48 a.m. on westbound I-70 about 5 miles east of Topeka. The crash occurred just south of the Topeka Service Area.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford pickup truck was traveling west on I-70 in the left lane when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck the barrier wall, overturned, crossed three lanes of traffic and struck the guard rail.

The driver, Robert Vervynck, 61, of Lawrence, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

The patrol said Vervynck, who was alone in the pickup truck, was wearing a seat belt.

