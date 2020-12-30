Advertisement

Late three pushes K-State past Omaha, 60-58

Kansas State vs. Omaha men's basketball, Dec. 29, 2020
Kansas State vs. Omaha men's basketball, Dec. 29, 2020(Scott Weaver, Kansas State)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Down one with 9.6 seconds left, a three-pointer by Selton Miguel pushed K-State to their fifth win of the year, 60-58 at home over Omaha.

Omaha’s Sam’i Roe had the chance to win the game with a three-pointer at the buzzer, but couldn’t knock it down.

Miguel finished the night with 11 points, including 3-8 from beyond the arc. Mike McGuirl added 13 points for the Wildcats.

