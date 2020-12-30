Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, KHP take one person into custody following brief pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and Kansas Highway Patrol has taken one person into custody after a brief pursuit.

The Topeka Police Department says one person was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon by the Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and the Kansas Highway Patrol.

According to TPD, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, around 3:35 p.m., KFATF and KHP saw a person wanted on felony warrants through Shawnee County and the Kansas Department of Corrections in the 400 block of SE Branner St. It said after a short chase, the man was taken into custody in the 3200 block of SE Adams St. without incident.

TPD said the driver and wanted person was identified as David Jackson, 36, of Topeka.

As a result, TPD said Jackson was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges:

Felony Shawnee County warrant

Felony Kansas Department of Correction Parole Absconder warrant

TPD said anyone with information regarding the investigation should email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.