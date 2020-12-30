K-State women’s basketball pauses all team activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State women’s basketball has paused all team activities after the Wildcats’ most recent round of COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing procedures.

As a result, K-State’s upcoming games at Oklahoma on Saturday, Jan. 2, and the home game on Tuesday, Jan. 5, against West Virginia, have both been postponed.

The Big 12 Conference will work with the three programs to reschedule the games for later in the season.

K-State Athletics said they made the decision in conjunction with university and county medical officials.

