Individual suffers serious injuries in accidental shooting

Accidental shooting at 29th and Topeka Blvd. Spangles.
Accidental shooting at 29th and Topeka Blvd. Spangles.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An individual was taken to the hospital with what Topeka Police believe are serious injuries after a shooting.

TPD is investigating an accidental, self-inflicted shooting at the Spangles on 29th and Topeka Blvd. They say it occurred around 5:30 p.m.

No more information was available. 13 NEWS will monitor the situation and provide any updates that become available.

