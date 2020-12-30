Individual suffers serious injuries in accidental shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An individual was taken to the hospital with what Topeka Police believe are serious injuries after a shooting.

TPD is investigating an accidental, self-inflicted shooting at the Spangles on 29th and Topeka Blvd. They say it occurred around 5:30 p.m.

No more information was available. 13 NEWS will monitor the situation and provide any updates that become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.