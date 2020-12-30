Gov. Kelly works to help keep Kansas homes heated this winter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced a new low-income energy assistance program in order to help keep Kansas homes heated this winter.

Governor Laura Kelly says a new program from the Kansas Department of Children and Families will help keep Kansas homes heated through the winter. She said DCF will begin accepting applications for its Low-Income Energy Assistance Program on Monday, Jan. 4.

“During the cold winter months, it is important that all Kansans have access to the resources they need to heat their homes and ensure their families can stay safe and healthy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I encourage all those who qualify to apply for this program. My administration is committed to protecting Kansas families now, throughout the pandemic, and into the future.”

According to Gov. Kelly, LIEAP provides a yearly benefit to help qualifying households pay winter heating bills. She said those with disabilities, older adults and families with children are the primary groups the program is looking to assist. She said in 2020, around 34,000 homes received an average benefit of $960.

“Winters in Kansas have the likelihood of bringing frigid temperatures, add in the financial pressures of the pandemic, it’s especially important this year that families have access to this important service to avoid financial concerns,” DCF Secretary Laura Howard said. “Our staff is prepared to begin processing LIEAP applications, so families have warm homes this winter season.”

Gov. Kelly said to qualify, applicants are required to be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills. She said income eligibility requirements are set at 130% of the federal poverty level. She said the level of benefit changes according to household income, number of residents in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates.

According to the Kansas Governor, applicants are required to have made payments on their heating bill two out of the last three months. She said those payments have to be equal or over $80 or the total balance due on their energy bill, whichever is less.

Gov. Kelly said applications for the program have been mailed to households that got energy assistance in 2020. She said LIEAP applications are also available at local DCF offices and through partnering agencies starting on Jan. 4, 2021. She said applications can also be requested by calling 1-800-432-0043. Applications can also be completed online.

Applications will be accepted from Jan. 4, 2021, until March 31, 2021.

