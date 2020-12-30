Geary Co. Schools to return to in-person classes

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - USD 475 will be returning to in-person classes after winter break.

Geary County Schools USD 475 says students will return to campuses on Jan. 4, 2021. It said administrators met during the winter break to review the impact of COVID-19 on school operations when scheduled to reopen. It said the district is happy to report that the impact should be minimal and school operations will likely not be affected.

According to USD 475, students attending all 18 schools in the district, including Junction City High School, will return to classes on Monday, Jan. 4. It said students that attend school in-person will return to their school buildings and those who opted to participate in the school year virtually will continue to do so.

The district said all schools and offices will remain closed until Jan. 4. It said families may continue to enroll students through its website.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.