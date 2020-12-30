Advertisement

Crews working accident Wednesday morning on Kansas Turnpike near Lawrence

Emergency crews were responding to an accident Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 on the Kansas...
Emergency crews were responding to an accident Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike about 10 miles west of Lawrence, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed early Wednesday after an accident on Interstate 70 on the Kansas Turnpike near Lawrence, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70, about 10 miles west of Lawrence.

The center and right lanes were affected by the accident, and the Kansas Turnpike Authority was urging motorists to approach the area with caution.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

